

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Health authories in London, Ont. say a young person has been diagnosed with a severe respitory illness related to vaping.

The case was reported Wednesday by the Middlesex-London Health Unit, the same day the province promised that it will begin tracking the health effects of vaping.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott issued an order requiring public hospitals in Ontario to provide the Medical Officer of Health with statistical information related to incidents of vaping-related pulmonary disease.

"In light of the growing evidence, I have become increasingly concerned about the prevalence and possible health consequences of vaping, particularly as they affect our youth,” Elliot wrote in a news release Wednesday.

“It has become abundantly clear that we do not have access to sufficient data and information to understand the potential scope of this issue.”

A seventh person died this week from vaping-related causes in the U.S., which prompted investigations across the country into the outbreak of lung injuries and diseases associated with the act.



In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a liquid nicotine solution is poured into a vaping device at a store in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The use of vaping among Canadian teens skyrocketed by 74 per cent in a single year after the federal government legalized its use in May 2018, according to research by the University of Waterloo.

Health Canada launched a campaign, earlier this year, to warn youth about the lack of information and research relating to the use of vaping devices.

The province's new sex-education curriculum now mentions the effects of vaping starting in Grade 4. It was not mentioned in the previous curriculum.

Elliot said the information collected will be “crucial” in creating evidence-based solutions for the issue.