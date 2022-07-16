Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A group of young scouts is stuck in Zurich after they missed their flight to Toronto on Friday and Air Canada refused to honour their travel insurance, one of their mothers says.
“It was a great experience until it was time to come home,” Karina Vega, the mother of one of the scout members, told CTV News Toronto on Saturday afternoon.
Her 14-year-old son Marcus Roy set out on a 10-day trip to Switzerland with his contingent of scouts aged 12 to 14 from Bancroft, Ont. The main event of the trip was the World Scouts Jamboree, a gathering of the worldwide scout community.
But on their way home, the Bancroft contingent faced challenges with the ArriveCan app. The leaders had entered the group's information on the app, but when they arrived at the airport, they discovered only the information for the two adults was logged. They also couldn’t get Wi-Fi at the airport because they didn’t have a local phone number.
“By the time they got everything sorted out, the check-in desk closed,” Vega said. “They literally saw their flight leave.”
As a group, she said, they paid for travel insurance. “Air Canada won't respect their travel insurance policy, which they purchased at an extra cost and includes missing flights,” Vega said. She added that it was going to cost $1,800 per kid to fly home.
“All of our kids are Canadian citizens, they're scared, tired and very stressed,” Vega said.
The mother says the parents enlisted Scouts Canada, the group who organized the trip, for help with getting their kids home.
“We just got a call saying the embassy is involved,” Vega said.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to the Canadian embassy for comment and is waiting on a response.
Meanwhile, Air Canada confirmed that the group missed their flight, but did not comment on whether or not the airline would honour the group’s travel insurance.
“Since they booked via a travel agency, someone has already reached out to their travel agent to assist,” a spokesperson for the airline said.
Vega said her son, along with their group, is now at a hotel and in “better spirits” since the embassy got involved.
“At the beginning, everyone was pretty stressed out, crying, upset, but now their mood has changed because the embassy of Canada has contacted them directly,” she said.
Now, she’s hopeful her son will be on a flight home soon.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control; 15 square km burning
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River.
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expects inflation to go 'a little over' 8% per cent, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
Body of man found after rooftop parking lot gave way into office below in Vancouver
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Decision to exempt gas turbines from sanctions right thing to do: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada made a difficult but correct decision last week to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
At least 6 homes burned as wildfire spreads outside Lytton, B.C.
A wildfire just west of Lytton, B.C., has burned at least half a dozen homes but is spreading in the opposite direction of the village, officials said Friday.
Wildfire rages in France, firefighting pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe this week.
U.K. to hold emergency response meeting ahead of record heat
The British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures after authorities issued their first ever 'red' warning for extreme heat early next week.
Montreal
-
Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.
-
Flu shots, COVID-19 boosters crucial ahead of 'difficult' fall: Health Minister
During the federal Health Minister's visit to Quebec to sign a flu vaccine deal, a similar topic -- that of COVID-19 vaccines -- inevitably came up.
-
Appeal filed after Quebec judge grants conditional discharge to man guilty of sexual assault
Quebec's prosecution office says a judge relied on "stereotypes" and used a man's inebriated state to excuse him for sexually assaulting a woman when he spared him from jail time in a sentencing decision last month.
London
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Police in West Grey are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
Successful Wortley Pride event despite one small hiccup
Despite an interruption the police had to get involved in, organizers of the inaugural Wortley Village Pride Festival say the event was a success.
-
WATCH: Wheat field fire near Seaforth
Quick actions by firefighters and farmers stopped the spread of a combine and wheat field fire in Perth County.
Kitchener
-
'Obviously concerning': WRPS inform residents in Waterloo's University district of suspicious activity
Waterloo regional police officers were going to door to door in Waterloo's University district Saturday morning, handing out flyers with safety tips, following a number of alarming incidents.
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kyle Jason Dow of Brant County.
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Police in West Grey are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
Northern Ontario
-
Heat warnings issued in the northeast
Environment Canada has issue a heat warning for most of the northeast Saturday.
-
Gem and Mineral show back in Sudbury
The 40th annual Gem and Mineral show has once again taken over the Carmichael Arena in Sudbury.
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirms first case of monkeypox
Someone in North Bay Parry Sound Health District has tested positive for monkeypox, the health unit said Saturday.
Ottawa
-
'Something has to be done': Residents worried after fatal shooting on Lowertown street
Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a late night shooting on a quiet street in Lowertown left a 36-year-old man dead.
-
COVID-19 seventh wave will peak in one-two weeks, eastern Ontario top doctor says
Eastern Ontario's top doctor expects the seventh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to peak locally and across the province in the next one to two weeks.
-
100 days until election day: What you need to know about Ottawa municipal's election
With 100 days left until Ottawa residents head to the polls to vote in the 2022 municipal election, there are 10 candidates running for mayor, several elected officials not seeking re-election and six councillors currently running unopposed.
Windsor
-
Inflation pressures force Windsor couple to step away from restaurant they bought just 8 months ago
A Windsor, Ont. couple says their dream of owning a business together has been shattered after less than a year due to inflation pressures.
-
Three people displaced after Tecumseh house fire
Three people have been displaced after an early morning house fire in Tecumseh.
-
Sun comes out for return of popular Belle River festival
Sunsplash is on now at Lakeview Park after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
Barrie
-
Ryan's Hope continuing to help support Barrie's most vulnerable
Christine Nayler is continuing to work to help some of the most vulnerable citizens in Barrie.
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Police in West Grey are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
Man and dog on cross-country tour make pit stop in Barrie
A man and his dog on a cross-country charity mission made a pit stop in Barrie Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Molly's Mission and Caleb's Courage: Cape Breton families bound by loss, giving back
Through their tragic experience, the Waddens have found friends in another family that knows their pain all too well.
-
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
Calgary
-
Driver arrested after hitting several people outside Ranchman's
Charges are pending against a driver after police say they struck a number of people outside Ranchman's early Saturday.
-
2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot in an early morning incident.
-
Cranbrook, B.C., shooting sends 1 to hospital, suspect in custody
Mounties near the B.C.-Alberta border took a 39-year-old man into custody after a shooting that sent a woman to hospital Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating West End apartment homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street.
-
Suspects sought in Norway House homicide
A Norway House man is dead, and another in hospital after what RCMP say are two related stabbing incidents late Thursday night.
-
Police searching for 15-year-old after carjacking
Police say they were called to the 1300 block of McPhillips Street around 10:00 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control; 15 square km burning
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River.
-
B.C. nurse suspended for faking vaccine cards
A nurse in B.C. has been suspended for six months for creating fake vaccine cards last year.
-
Requiring side guards on trucks in Vancouver could save lives, councillors say
Two Vancouver councillors are bringing a motion forward that they say could save the lives of cyclists, pedestrians and other "vulnerable road users" in the city.
Edmonton
-
Pandemic, recent space travel gains renewing interest in model rockets: local club
A local model rocket club, celebrating more than 50 years of operation this weekend, says its membership only grew over the pandemic as families looked for new activities.
-
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
-
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control; 15 square km burning
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River.