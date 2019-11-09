TORONTO -- A young Toronto Maple Leafs fan, who was devastated after no one showed up to his birthday party, was given the present of a lifetime.

Newfoundland boy Kade Foster received high-profile birthday wishes earlier this week after members of the Maple Leafs learned he spent his birthday alone.

The 11-year-old's father tagged Leafs forwards Mitch Marner and John Tarvares in a tweet following the disappointing birthday party.

"My son Kade had his 11th birthday party last night. None of his invited friends came," Jason Foster said in the tweet.

"I'm hurt. I’m asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today. If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish."

A photo linked to the tweet showed Kade in a Maple Leafs t-shirt, with a Leafs birthday cake in front of him.

"Wanted to wish my friend Kade a Happy 11th Birthday! Your friends from the Maple Leafs have a surprise gift coming your way!" Marner tweeted in response.

My son Kade had his 11th birthday party last night. None of his invited friends came. That hurt. I’m asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today. If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish. @Marner93 @91Tavares @MapleLeafs #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/kn0vP1l6z8 — Jason Foster (@NLWildlife) November 3, 2019

On Saturday, the Leafs posted a photo to their Twitter account showing Kade with multiple members of the team.

"Meeting the guys," the tweet said.

Air Canada paid for the Foster family to fly from Newfoundland to Toronto. He watched the Leafs practice on Saturday morning and was given tickets for the game against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight.

Earlier this week, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said NHL stars should give back to supporters when given the chance.

"Well, why wouldn't they? Part of your job with the notoriety you're given, the opportunity you're given, is to be a good person," Babcock said Monday. "And not just when cameras are watching, but be a good person all the time.

"When you have a chance to make someone's life better, you should. I don't know what we're doing for him here, but I imagine it'll be fun. When you reach out and you help anybody, it's just not just good for them. It's good for your soul, too. Makes you feel good about yourself. I think it's important our guys do that."

With files from The Canadian Press.