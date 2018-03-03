

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police say they are conducting a search after a young girl was sexually assaulted in her bedroom by an unknown suspect early Saturday morning.

Investigators say that at 7 a.m. Saturday, the girl was sleeping in the bedroom of her home in the area of Hartfield Grove and Lovelady Crescent, near Rathburn Road East and Dixie Road.

Police said the girl “awoke to a male in her bedroom” who sexually assaulted her before fleeing the home.

The girl was taken to a Toronto hospital to undergo a medical assessment.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20-years-old.

Police say they are not sure if the suspect was known to the victim, but they are treating the suspect as a “stranger” for now.

Investigators said several family members of the victim were in the home at the time of the alleged incident.

Officers have set up a command post in the neighbourhood to assist them in a canvas and a ground search for evidence.