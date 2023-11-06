Young driver clocked speeding over 200 km/h down Hamilton road
A 20-year-old driver's car has been impounded and his licence suspended after an Ontario police officer clocked his vehicle travelling more than 200 km/h down a Hamilton road.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the 20-year-old man was driving in the area of Queen Elizabeth Way and Fifty Road on Nov. 4 at a speed of approximately 212 km/h. The speed limit in the area was 110 km/h, police said.
The driver was charged with one count of stunt driving, his vehicle was impounded for 14 days and his licence has been suspended for 30 days, police said.
“A [20-year-old] male from Mississauga trying to get home… now is going to be late,” police wrote in a tweet shared on Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario to make it mandatory for salaries to be disclosed in job postings
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 9
LIVE @ 9 Mayor Chow, federal minister to make announcement in Toronto
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli troops surround Gaza City. Communications being restored to territory
Israeli troops divided the northern and southern parts of Gaza, as communications across the besieged territory were temporarily cut Monday for a third time since the war started. The troops are expected to enter Gaza City on Monday or Tuesday, Israeli media reported.
Trump's business and political ambitions poised to converge as he testifies in New York civil case
When Donald Trump takes the stand Monday in a Manhattan courtroom to testify in his civil fraud trial, it will be an undeniable spectacle: a former president and the leading Republican presidential candidate defending himself against allegations that he dramatically inflated his net worth.
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers on strike
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers are off the job Monday in the first of a series of one-day strikes.
Ailing Pope Francis meets with European rabbis and condemns antisemitism, terrorism, war
Pope Francis met with European rabbis on Monday and decried antisemitism, war and terrorism in a written speech he declined to read, saying he wasn't feeling well.
Climate activists smash glass protecting Velazquez's Venus painting in London's National Gallery
Two climate change protesters smashed a protective glass panel covering a famous Diego Velazquez oil painting at London's National Gallery, the group Just Stop Oil said Monday.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Antony Blinken's Middle East diplomatic tour wraps without significant progress in a push for a pause in the fighting, the average rent in Canada has reached record levels and some legions are struggling to pay their bills.
Health care, energy costs expected to be focus of premiers meeting in Halifax
Health care and the effect of carbon pricing measures on the rising cost of living across Canada are slated to take centre stage at today's meeting of the country's premiers and territorial leaders in Halifax.
$1M aerial truck destroyed in fire at under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan
A fire truck valued at $1M has been destroyed in a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction townhouse development in Vaughan.
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Common Front says it will strike again in 2 weeks if negotiations continue to stall
Quebec's Common Front of public sector workers says it will strike again in two weeks if it is unable to come to an agreement with the provincial government.
-
Quebec's English universities to meet with premier about tuition fee hikes
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is slated to meet with the province's three English-language universities on Monday to discuss the proposed tuition fee increases for out-of-province students.
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers on strike
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers are off the job Monday in the first of a series of one-day strikes.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 35
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued Friday with more testimony from a forensic psychiatrist who was questioned by both the defense and Crown on the accused’s state of mind the day of the London, Ont. vehicle attack.The jury also learned Veltman could not argue he is not criminally responsible for his actions due to his mental illnesses.
-
Two drivers charged with impaired after Meaford RIDE program
Two drivers were charged after going through RIDE programs in Meaford, Ont. Saturday night.
-
'The generator exploded!': Tenants 'shaken up' after apartment building fire
The London Fire Department attended the scene of a fire in an outbuilding of an apartment building Sunday evening,
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
-
Final frame: Kitchener bowling alley closing after 64 years
Towne Bowl in Kitchener is saying goodbye after 64 years in the community.
-
CTV Kitchener has a new home!
CTV Kitchener has officially moved and our first broadcasts from our new building aired on Sunday. Here's a look back at where we started and where we're going next.
Northern Ontario
-
Snowfall warnings in northern Ontario, 15 cm expected
Heavy snowfall is expected in parts of northern Ontario on Monday, triggering weather alerts by Environment Canada.
-
Southern Ont. man charged with weapons offences are police raid in northern Ont.
A 58-year-old man from Oshawa several weapons-related offences following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Westree, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
Two arrested, $77K in crack cocaine seized in Elliot Lake drug bust
Two men were arrested and $77,000 in suspected crack cocaine along with cash, a weapon and drug paraphilia were seized in Elliot Lake on Thursday, police say.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here are the ways the Quebec public sector strike could affect services in Gatineau
More than 400,000 public sector workers in Quebec will be taking to the picket lines Monday for a one-day strike, including 17,500 in the Outaouais region.
-
IKEA evacuated Sunday after cafeteria fire
A faulty deep fryer caused a fire and forced the evacuation of Ottawa's sole IKEA location on Sunday morning.
-
Data finds Ottawa has the priciest cappuccinos in Canada
Ottawans are paying more than any other city in Canada to get their cappuccino fix.
Windsor
-
OPP seize cocaine, fentanyl, meth in Leamington bust
Four people have been charged after police seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and meth from a Leamington home last week.
-
Windsor to mark Remembrance Day with stories, parade and service
The City of Windsor has once again partnered with the Veterans Memorial Services Committee, local military representatives, Windsor Police Service and others to put together a number of events and programming in honour of Remembrance Day and those who have fallen in military service and those who continue to serve.
-
Road rage incident leads to assault charge
Chatham-Kent police say a man has been charged with assault after a road rage incident in Ridegetown Sunday.
Barrie
-
Orillia's Mississaga Street closed for early-morning fire
The call for a structure fire was received at 6:30 a.m. this morning.
-
Winter weather headed to north and central Ontario mid-week
A low-pressure system is expected to cross over the Great Lakes mid-week, bringing snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to northern Ontario.
-
Simcoe County's Holiday with a Hero helps 80 kids share the spirit of Christmas
The United Way, Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions, local first responders, and CFB Borden, are proud to offer a one-of-a-kind event for vulnerable local children.
Atlantic
-
Health care is the priority, but several issues require attention at premier's summit
As chair of the forum for Canada’s premiers, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston set the table for a two-day discussion on the very same topic but says there's room for discussions on several other issues.
-
Here's how flame retardants are harming wildlife, humans in Canada
Canada has banned some classes of flame retardants harmful to humans and the environment, but many of the chemicals are still present in the natural world.
-
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
Calgary
-
Man arrested at demonstration over Israel-Gaza war
Calgary police say a man was arrested during another protest between supporters of Israel and Palestine Sunday afternoon.
-
Health care, energy costs expected to be focus of premiers meeting in Halifax
Health care and the effect of carbon pricing measures on the rising cost of living across Canada are slated to take centre stage at today's meeting of the country's premiers and territorial leaders in Halifax.
-
Pembina Pipeline needs Trans Mountain certainty before considering an offer: CEO
The CEO of Pembina Pipeline Corp. says the company needs more certainty over timing, regulations and costs related to the Trans Mountain expansion project before deciding whether to make an offer for an equity stake in the pipeline.
Winnipeg
-
Alleged Winnipeg serial killer expected in court on Monday
An alleged serial killer in Winnipeg is expected to be in court on Monday.
-
Two men shot in St. James: Police
Winnipeg police are investigating another shooting this weekend, this time in St. James.
-
RCAF Band rallies troops for final rehearsal ahead of tribute concert
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Band is honouring those who served through the power of music.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man found out he won the lottery during a power outage
A Penticton resident was in the dark when he found out he had won a shiny prize.
-
Premier 'deeply disturbed' high-risk B.C. sex offender missing on eve of trial
Premier David Eby expressed dismay that a high-risk sex offender walked away from his Vancouver halfway house two days before he was slated for a new trial, CTV News has learned.
-
Over 1,000 people gather to celebrate Diwali at Surrey City Hall
Sunday marked the final day of Diwali, a festival of lights celebrated by more than one billion people around the world from different faiths, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.
Edmonton
-
'Sentimental and romantic': Mindbender note rediscovered almost four decades later
For one man, the steel structure of West Edmonton Mall's now dismantled rollercoaster is a reminder of a love for his wife and family.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Mild, foggy and some precipitation coming Tuesday
Thick fog that developed late Sunday will linger through the early morning hours of Monday before dissipating late this morning and giving way to sunny skies.
-
Oilers coach steadfast in belief second-to-last-place team will round into dominant form
The brave faces that've been present for most Edmonton Oilers games this season — 80 per cent of them to be exact, as through 10 games, the National Hockey League squad has won just two — remained present Sunday after practice.