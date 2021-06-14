TORONTO -- For those wanting to book a driver’s test in Ontario, the wait is over.

As of June 14, Service Ontario driver’s licensing offices have resumed G1/G2 road tests provincewide.

G1/G2 and M1/M2 road tests resume across Ontario today by appointment only. To address the backlog of people waiting for road tests, we’re working to add more test appointments throughout the summer.



In-vehicle passenger tests have been prohibited since April 3, when Ontario entered the provincewide shutdown.

The Ministry of Transportation says that road tests already booked will be honoured, but did not provide further details.

“To address the backlog of people waiting for road tests, we’re working to add more test appointments throughout the summer,” the Ministry said.

Additionally, the Ministry says it will invest more than $16 million to increase road testing capacity provincewide by hiring 167 additional temporary driver examiners expand road testing hours, and introduce Saturday and Sunday road tests at locations where the demand is highest to alleviate the backlog.

Drive tests are by appointment only and Service Ontario reminds residents to avoid showing up without an appointment.

Anyone looking to book a road test is asked to visit www.drivetest.ca​.