York University, striking academic workers reach tentative deal, union says

A tentative agreement has been reached between York University and about 3,000 academic workers who walked off of the job at the end of February.

In a statement, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 3903, which represents striking employees, confirmed that a tentative deal was reached with the employer on Sunday night.

“For the first time in seven weeks, there is a potential deal in sight for workers on the picket lines at York University,” the statement read.

Contract faculty, teaching and graduate assistants, research assistants and part-time librarians at the university have been on strike since Feb. 26, leading to the suspension of courses for thousands of students.

Details of tentative agreement have not been released as the union is waiting for the deal to be ratified. The union said workers have been looking for a contract that addresses concerns about “affordability, job security, and equity in the workplace.”