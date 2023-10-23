York police to set up second command post amid security concerns from Israel-Hamas war

Police in York Region will be putting in place a second command post on Tuesday following local security concerns amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

This community outreach effort will entail deploying the York Regional Police (YRP) RIDE truck at a number of locations throughout the region until at least next Monday, police said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the mobile command post will be located in Vaughan at the east parking lot of Canada’s Wonderland, near Jane Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

It will then be moved to Armadale Community Centre at 2401 Denison St. in Markham on Thursday and Friday.

Over the weekend, the mobile command post will be stationed at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill near Rutherford Road and Yonge Street.

The initial command post at Thornhill’s Promenade Shopping Centre will remain open.

Both sites will be staffed each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officers at both sites are tasked with engaging citizens, taking reports and discussing community concerns with them, YRP said in a news release.

Representatives from Victim Services of York Region will also be on hand as needed.

Further, additional police patrols will take place during the day and evening hours in York Region in an effort to “increase visibility and provide reassurance to residents,” police said, adding that the focus will continue to be on synagogues and mosques as well as faith-based institutions and educational facilities, community centres, and other local gathering places.

York Regional Police noted that, at this point, no credible threat has been identified within the region. However, they said they are “actively monitoring the situation and will continue to deploy police resources strategically.”

“(We continue) to share an open dialogue with community and faith leaders. We understand the feelings of conflict and pain in our community as events around the world continue to be felt here in York Region,” YRP said.

“We will continue to assess and reassess the impact that global events are having on our communities.”

Police went on to note that there is zero tolerance for incidents motivated by hate in the community and any reports of hate-motivated offences, incidents, or acts will be thoroughly investigated.

Area residents who learn about possible demonstrations or other large gatherings happening in the region are asked to email police at demonstrations@yrp.ca.