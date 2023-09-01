Yonge Street reopens in North York after gas leak

A section of Yonge Street was shut down in North York this morning following a gas leak in the area.

According to police, a gas leak was reported on Yonge Street, just south of Cummer Avenue near Finch Avenue, shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that a contractor working in the area severed a high-pressure gas line.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Yonge Street were shut down as crews tried to resolve the situation.

One nearby building was evacuated as a precaution but Toronto Fire said occupants are now allowed to return.

All lanes reopened shortly before 11 a.m.