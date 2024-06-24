TORONTO
Wrong-way driver charged after collision on Hwy. 400 near Barrie: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving after travelling the wrong way on Highway 400 near Barrie and colliding with another vehicle.

The driver, police said, headed southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway from Mapleview Drive in Barrie to Highway 89 in Innisfil.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the wrong-way driver, identified by investigators as a 51-year-old Toronto man, was charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving.

