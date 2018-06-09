

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Crews freed two power line workers who were stuck in a cherry picker near several power lines in Oshawa on Saturday afternoon.

A resident in the Taunton Road East and Ritson Road North area tells CP24 the workers were on a lift doing maintenance work this morning when they became stuck in between several power lines.

She said Hydro One workers told her the power was cut off to the lines, but surges can still occur at any time, meaning the workers were not safe.

A second lift truck brought the two workers down at about 2:30 p.m.

Police, paramedics and Hydro One crews were dispatched to the scene.