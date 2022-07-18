Workers at 8 Ontario casinos set Friday strike deadline amid contract negotiations
The union representing workers at eight Ontario casinos says members have voted to strike if new agreements cannot be brokered by Friday at midnight.
Unifor says the strike mandate covers 1,830 workers at eight Great Canadian Gaming Corporation locations, including Casino Woodbine in northwest Toronto.
The union says the bargaining teams have prioritized wages, benefits and pensions in negotiations and are also looking to convert part-time positions into full-time jobs.
Unifor represents 1,500 gaming workers at the Great Blue Heron Casino, Casino Woodbine, Pickering Casino Resort, Casino Ajax, Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands, and Shorelines Casino Peterborough.
The union also represents 30 security workers at Elements Casino Mohawk and 300 workers at Elements Casino Brantford, all of which fall under the ownership of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation.
Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, which has 25 properties across four provinces, was acquired in September 2021 by Apollo Asset Management.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022.
