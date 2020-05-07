TORONTO -- The union representing workers at a major poultry plant in Brampton, Ont. has confirmed that one employee has died after contracting COVID-19 and at least 24 others have tested positive.

The president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 175 confirmed the death of a Maple Lodge Farms employee on Thursday.

“On behalf of the members and staff at the union, I offer my sincere condolences to the family of the member who passed away,” Shawn Haggerty said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time, as well as with the other members at the plant who are also dealing with their own COVID-19 diagnoses.”

Haggerty said that the union has been in contact with Maple Lodge Farms to ensure workers get the proper personal protective equipment they need to continue operations. The plant has also been staggering breaks and shifts in order to ensure physical distancing and have enhanced cleaning for all areas.

Workers have also been educated on how to refuse unsafe work if they feel the need to do so, Haggerty said.

“Our members are performing essential work to keep Canadians fed, healthy and safe.”

“The union is committed to ensuring that they are able to do that work in an environment that is as safe as possible and will take any reasonable action to protect them. Maintaining the food supply chain is important but it shouldn’t come at the cost of workers’ health.”

Maple Lodge Farms said on Monday that they were experiencing their "first positive cases of COVID-19 amongst employees in our Brampton, Ontario plant." The company did not say how many people tested positive for the disease.

In the statement, Maple Lodge Farms said they were prepared for this eventuality.

"Several weeks ago we developed an Emergency Response Plan, which outlines the procedures we would follow to address such an event," they said.

"In each case, in accordance with this plan, Public Health was notified immediately and an in-depth investigation and risk assessment took place in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Based on the findings of the investigation, Public Health provides directions to Maple Lodge Farms as to what actions must be taken, which we have adhered to, in addition to implementing any extra precautionary measures we deem necessary."

Another poultry plant in Brampton had to close down for about a week after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Maple Leaf Foods said that the decision to shut down the facility was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

"As a major food company in an essential industry, Maple Leaf Foods is doing everything possible to protect the health of our 13,000 team members while producing the food our customers in North America and Asia need now more than ever,” the company said.

The company said it resumed operations on April 16 after enacting further safety measures.

Maple Leaf Foods said that 49 employees across Canada have tested positive for the disease.