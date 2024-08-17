TORONTO
    • Woodbine Entertainment cancels King's Plate due to heavy rains

    FILE - Paramount Prince, with Patrick Husbands aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 164th running of the Kings’s Plate horse race in Toronto on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - Paramount Prince, with Patrick Husbands aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 164th running of the Kings’s Plate horse race in Toronto on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    The King's Plate has been cancelled.

    Woodbine Entertainment made the announcement Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointing to the weather as the reason.

    "In the interest of safety for our horses and horse people, Woodbine Entertainment has cancelled the remainder of Saturday’s live racing card due to unsafe racing conditions caused by heavy rains in the Greater Toronto Area," the statement said.

    Woodbine Entertainment later added that information on a new date for the event will be announced as soon as possible.

    Thirteen contestants, including champion and multiple stakes winner My Boy Prince, were supposed to compete for the $1 million King’s Plate, the first leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.

    Saturday was the 165th edition of The King’s Plate, which is North America’s oldest continually run race and contested at 1 1/4 miles on the Woodbine all-weather course.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2024.

