Woman with life-altering injuries after dog attack in Toronto: police

Police have issued a public safety alert after a dog attack in a Rexdale neighbourhood left a woman with “life-altering” injuries.

Police say that the victim was waiting at a bus stop near Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday when she was approached by two unleashed dogs without their owner present.

Police say that the dogs then began attacking the woman.

The woman attempted to defend herself with a personal shopping cart but the dogs were able to drag her to the ground and continue the attack, police say.

The woman eventually sought refuge in a passerby’s vehicle and was eventually taken to hospital with serious life-altering injuries.

Meanwhile, police say that another passerby followed the dogs and witnessed them attacking a cyclist nearby.

The dogs were also seen attempting to attack a resident in his yard and a TTC Wheel-trans operator who managed to close his doors just in time, according to police.

It is not clear what injuries, if any, the cyclist sustained.

Police have released an image of the dogs and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“Investigators are requesting the public's assistance identifying the dogs and their owner as there is a concern for public safety,” police said in a news release.

Both dogs are described as black and white in colour. Police say they are likely Pit Bull Terriers or a similar breed.