TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman, three young children in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

    Toronto police, fire and paramedics attend a collision near Islington and Orrell avenues on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Toronto police, fire and paramedics attend a collision near Islington and Orrell avenues on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    Four members of a family, including three children, are in hospital after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.

    Emergency crews received a call just after 6 p.m. for a collision at the intersection of Islington and Orrell avenues, north of Dundas Street West.

    Duty Insp. Scott Shutt said a family was hit by a vehicle turning right.

    A woman was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

    Three children – a one-month-old, a one-year-old and a four-year-old – were also taken to the hospital. Shutt said their injuries were serious but non-life threatening.

    Meanwhile, the driver, a 76-year-old woman, remained at the scene. 

    The circumstances surrounding the collision were not immediately known.

    “(Officers) are conducting their investigation to determine exactly what happened,” Shutt said.

    Anyone with information, including dash cam footage, is being asked to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

