Woman taken to hospital with critical injuries following North York hit-and-run

A female pedestrian has been taken hospital with life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in North York.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Haymarket Road Wednesday night for a call about a collision.

First responders then found a woman suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital to be treated.

The Driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to police.