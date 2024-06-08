TORONTO
    • Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

    A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Saturday night.

    Police say they received a call for a collision near Greenholm Circuit and Markham Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue East, shortly before 10 p.m.

    The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.

    The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

