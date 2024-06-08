Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Saturday night.

Police say they received a call for a collision near Greenholm Circuit and Markham Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue East, shortly before 10 p.m.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.