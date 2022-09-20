Woman stabbed to death inside Canadian Tire store, investigation continues
A Mississauga Canadian Tire remains closed after a female was fatally stabbed inside the store early Monday evening.
Around 6 p.m. last night, Peel police were called to the busy retail store in the Heartland Town Centre near Mavis and Britannia roads for multiple reports of a stabbing.
There, they found a female “with obvious signs of trauma.” The victim, whose name and age have not been released at this point, died at the scene.
A male suspect, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and taken to a “local hospital for medical care,” media officer Const. Philip Yake told reporters at the scene Monday evening. Charges have yet to be laid against the suspect.
A store employee told CTV News that the incident happened in the store’s garden centre area.
Peel police won’t say if the victim and her attacker knew each other or what kind of relationship they may have had as the “investigation is still in its infancy.” They would also not comment on a motive, how exactly the suspect was hurt, or if he entered the store armed.
Police did, however, say that they aren’t looking for any other suspects at this time.
"This is deemed to be an isolated incident and the public's safety is not a concern," Yake said.
Peel police’s homicide bureau is now handling this investigation.
Police are expected to provide more details about this case at some point today.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Peel police at 905-453-3311, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.
-with files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly a quarter of Canadians cutting back on food purchases amid high inflation: survey
Amid soaring prices at grocery stores, a new survey has found that 24 per cent of Canadians have had to cut back on the amount of food they were buying.
WATCH LIVE | Liberals kick off fall sitting with focus on affordability measures, disability benefit
The fall House of Commons sitting began in Ottawa Tuesday morning, seeing the Liberals put a clear focus on affordability after a summer of Canadians' elevating concerns over the cost of living.
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, alerts issued in Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada this weekend, forecast to approach eastern Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane Saturday morning.
'Who is the real Pierre Poilievre?' NDP launch attack ad against new Conservative leader
The NDP is the first party out of the gate with an attack ad against Pierre Poilievre, launching the attempt to frame the new Conservative leader as 'not in it for you' just as the fall sitting of Parliament gets underway.
UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'
In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia.
B.C. junior hockey team disciplined over 'unacceptable' alleged hazing incident
A junior hockey team in southeastern B.C. has been fined and placed on probation following an investigation into alleged hazing among players.
Justin Trudeau slightly favoured over Pierre Poilievre for prime minister: new poll
A new poll suggests Canadians still believe Justin Trudeau is still the best man for the job of prime minister -- but he has only a slight lead over new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Legault's anti-immigrant slip turned out to be harbinger of trend
CAQ Leader Francois Legault was expecting to win the Quebec election in a romp, but the Conservatives and progressive Quebec Solidaire (QS) parties are nipping at his heels. Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explains why in his exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Montreal
-
'We have to wake up': Anglade asks Liberals to 'block' Legault
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade took advantage of a radio interview to call on her party to wake up.
-
McGill to launch Quebec-wide study on long-COVID
McGill University's research institute is recruiting participants for a new province-wide study into post-COVID-19 syndrome, also known as long-COVID, which affects thousands of people in Quebec.
-
Public-to-private Montreal nurse creates Uber-like app
Montreal nurse Oren Sebag is betting that pandemic convenience is here to stay with the launch of his company's made-in-Montreal mobile app that provides same-day appointments at home for blood tests and flu shots — with just a few clicks.
London
-
Indecent act reported near London park
An indecent act over the weekend has resulted in charges, according to London police. Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, police say a woman was jogging on a footpath through a park in the area of Becher Street and Wharncliffe Road South.
-
You know you're drunk when...
A peculiar situation in Elgin County helped police nab an alleged impaired driver. Just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 16, officers say they were approached by the driver at a Heritage Line address to “have a photo taken with a police vehicle.”
-
Three of Stratford, Ont.’s, iconic swans die of avian flu
The City of Stratford has announced three of its adult swans died over the weekend from what was likely Avian Influenza.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating Kitchener fight involving up to 20 teenagers
Waterloo regional police are investigating a physical altercation over the weekend which left at least one youth with injuries.
-
Miss Oktoberfest title shifted to Oktoberfest Ambassador, opened to all genders
The Miss Oktoberfest competition will be shifted to ‘Oktoberfest Ambassador’ and will be open to Waterloo region residents of any gender between the ages of 19 to 29.
-
Police investigating after flags damaged at Listowel home
Three pride flags, a Black Lives Matter Flag, an Every Child Matters Flag and an ‘Abortion is a women’s choice’ flag were targeted.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario brothers in tonight's Amazing Race Canada finale
Two brothers from McDougall, just outside of Parry Sound, will be putting it all on the line for Tuesday night's finale of Amazing Race Canada. Brendan and Connor McDougall will be one of four teams competing in a race that's taken them from one corner of the country to the other.
-
Speeding pickup almost hits children in Elliot Lake, suspect charged
A 30-year-old driver from Elliot Lake has been charged in connection with a Sept. 7 incident in which a speeding pickup truck almost collided with kids walking nearby.
-
Little Buddy: Friendly Sudbury dog looking for a home
This week's Take Me Home Tuesday features 'Little Buddy,' an friendly and energetic boxer mix who is about five years and a half old.
Ottawa
-
Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services
Companies owned by the one remaining director of a group that occupies an Ottawa church are being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.
-
RCMP investigating alleged attack against Russian embassy in Ottawa
The RCMP has launched an investigation into an alleged Molotov cocktail attack at the Russian Embassy in Ottawa last week.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa but signs wastewater signal is rising
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ottawa over the weekend, according to Ottawa Public Health, but there are early signs the viral signal in the wastewater is on the rise.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Howard Avenue in LaSalle
LaSalle police say a motorcyclist has died after a collision on Howard Avenue.
-
5-year-old child struck by vehicle in Walkerville
Windsor police say a 5-year-old child was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Walkerville.
-
These are the free concerts at the Detroit auto show
The outdoor aspect of the North American International Auto Show is offering free live entertainment this week.
Barrie
-
Plans for Barrie's safe consumption site inch forward with Health Canada approval
Plans are inching forward for the first safe consumption site in Barrie after Health Canada granted an exemption to allow the use of illegal drugs at the proposed facility.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Mono Township collision
One person is in critical condition following a collision in Mono Township.
-
One person in custody following OPP investigation in Huntsville
Provincial police have one person in custody following reports of a gunshot in Huntsville.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, alerts issued in Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada this weekend, forecast to approach eastern Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane Saturday morning.
-
Inflation is cooling, but the Bank of Canada isn't done its fight: economists
Inflation in Canada is cooling faster than expected, but economists don't expect the Bank of Canada to back down from its fight just yet. The annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August, Statistics Canada said.
-
Green Pig Country Market severely damaged in large fire
A well-known country market in Salisbury, N.B., was heavily damaged Monday night in a fire.
Calgary
-
2 in critical condition following northeast crash, third person in custody
Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition and one person is in police custody, after two vehicles collided Tuesday morning near an intersection in the city's northeast.
-
Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
-
Calgarians aid Ukrainian refugees using WestJet buddy passes; company says no more
So far, 198 Ukrainian refugees have been flown from Europe to Canada on WestJet buddy passes. But the company says it goes against their guidelines.
Winnipeg
-
Several people facing charges after fight at Winnipeg high school: police
Several people are facing charges after a fight involving an adult broke out at a Winnipeg high school.
-
Nearly a quarter of Canadians cutting back on food purchases amid high inflation: survey
Amid soaring prices at grocery stores, a new survey has found that 24 per cent of Canadians have had to cut back on the amount of food they were buying.
-
Melita emergency room to reopen
The emergency department at Melita Health Centre is reopening this week.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
-
B.C. seeks forfeiture of 11 properties allegedly linked to unlicensed pot shop
The B.C. government is attempting to seize millions of dollars' worth of real estate that officials allege was purchased with proceeds from an unlicensed cannabis shop in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices predicted to jump 9 cents, surpass $2/L
Metro Vancouver drivers could be in for a shock at local gas stations Wednesday as prices are predicted to jump significantly.
Edmonton
-
Vehicles collapse into sinkhole at south Edmonton dealership
There were four cars in the hole at Infiniti South Edmonton's parking lot when CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene just before 10:45 a.m.
-
3 teens charged in random Fort Saskatchewan attack: RCMP
Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been charged with assault in what RCMP are calling a random attack on an 18-year-old high school student in Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Inflation is cooling, but the Bank of Canada isn't done its fight: economists
Inflation in Canada is cooling faster than expected, but economists don't expect the Bank of Canada to back down from its fight just yet. The annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August, Statistics Canada said.