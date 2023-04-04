Woman speaks out after being defrauded $2,400 by fake Domino's delivery driver
A woman is speaking out after she was defrauded $2,400 by a man posing as a Domino's delivery driver.
The Mississauga woman, who only wants to be identified by her first name Claire, told CP24.com that she was parked in front of a house in the area of Tenth Line and Cactus Gate at around 4 p.m. on March 31, waiting to pick up a friend of her daughter’s.
She said that as she waited, a man in his 20s approached, knocked on her window and explained that he had ordered pizza but couldn’t pay for it since the driver didn’t accept cash.
Claire said that the man then motioned to a silver vehicle parked across the street with Domino's signage affixed to its roof.
Wanting to help and having no reason to doubt the man’s story given the seemingly “legitimate” looking delivery vehicle, Claire said that she agreed to pay for the pizza using her debit card in exchange for cash.
But when she went to tap, she said the driver informed her that the tap function wasn’t working and she would have to insert her card.
She inserted her card, entered her information and even got a receipt for the transaction. She then headed back to her car as the driver handed the other man a pizza box and drove away but began to get an uneasy feeling shortly thereafter.
She checked her online banking, saw that the transaction for the pizza wasn’t showing up and decided to call her bank to ease her mind.
Within moments, she realized that she had been scammed.
“When they asked me for my card number, that's when I realized that it wasn't my card anymore,” Claire told CP24.com. “I'm reading the number to the customer service representative and I was like ‘Oh no, this is not my card’ and that is when I started panicking. Right around then, I started to get messages that $1,000 had been withdrawn and things like that.”
Claire said that when she handed the debit machine back to the driver, her card was still inserted, which would have allowed him to covertly switch it out for another one.
She said that her bank was able to lock her card, but not before the fraudsters attended a nearby branch and deposited a fraudulent check at an ATM, allowing them to withdraw $2,400.
Claire’s ordeal comes on the heels of a now-viral thread on Reddit in which another individual recounted a similar fraud attempt involving a fake Domino's delivery vehicle outside Fairview Mall last week.
There have also been numerous reported thefts this year, in which a suspect or suspects posing as taxi drivers have covertly swapped out debit cards and defrauded unwitting riders of thousands of dollars.
“That is why I wanted to share this,” Claire said. “It is a residential area (where it happened) and there is a lot of people walking with their dogs and that sort of thing who could be approached. It is just kind of scary. It is people’s hard earned money.”
Peel police have told CP24 that there is an “ongoing investigation” into the incident involving Claire, though no arrests have been made to date.
Police say that they are not aware of any other active investigations in Peel Region involving a fake Domino's delivery driver but have heard about other scams, involving the swapping of debit cards.
“There is only one way to protect yourself from these types of scams: never let anyone, but you tap, swipe, or insert your card into a machine,” Const. Sarah Patten told CP24.
As for Claire, she told CP24.com that she is grateful that she got the scam before the thieves were able to further deplete her back account.
She said that her bank is investigating and she is hopeful that she will be reimbursed but will have to wait 10 to 20 business days for the decision.
“If not I will feel pretty sorry for myself for doing this good deed,” she said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: former U.S. president Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?
Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.
Former Quebec doctor faces manslaughter charge after patient dies following surgery
Laval police say a former doctor is facing a manslaughter charge after an 84-year-old patient died following a 2019 surgery.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
'He's a war criminal': Elite Putin security officer defects
Gleb Karakulov was an officer in President Vladimir Putin's secretive elite personal security service -- one of the few Russians to flee and go public who have rank, as well as knowledge of intimate details of Putin's life and potentially classified information.
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
LIVE | Live updates as former U.S. president Donald Trump in New York court for arraignment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court in New York on Tuesday, a moment that would mark the first president ever to be charged with a crime.
Police confirm missing Akwesasne man is linked to dead migrants
Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week are confirming he is connected to the case.
Federal privacy watchdog probing OpenAI, ChatGPT after complaint about popular bot
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has launched an investigation into the company behind ChatGPT, an explosively popular artificial intelligence-powered chatbot.
Montreal
-
Amqui driver faces first-degree murder charges in Quebec pedestrian deaths
The Quebec man charged after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians last month is now facing three counts of first-degree murder. According to charges filed today in Amqui, Que., Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder stemming from the March 13 incident.
-
Former Quebec doctor faces manslaughter charge after patient dies following surgery
Laval police say a former doctor is facing a manslaughter charge after an 84-year-old patient died following a 2019 surgery.
-
Refugee groups denounce Roxham Road closure in Quebec
A coalition of community groups that help asylum seekers has slammed the decision by Canada and the United States to review the Safe Third Country Agreement and close Roxham Road. The group says the move violates the basic human rights of the most vulnerable who are knocking on the country's door to seek help.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Land claim on famous Ontario beach decided in favour of First Nation
In a tersely worded news release Tuesday morning, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula (SBP) said its received the Sauble Beach land claim decision “which is not in favour of the town’s position on the matter.”
-
Flood warning issued as Thames River spills over
Raging water is pouring out of the Fanshawe Dam as the flood control structure does its job to protect London. But the controlled release of water from Fanshawe Lake into the Thames River cannot stop shoreline flooding and fast-moving water.
-
Vehicle driven into parked car then driven into group of people
Charges have been laid after a vehicle was driven into a group of people, hitting one person. Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an incident in the area of South Alley and Light Street.
Kitchener
-
Fatal collision in Woolwich Township under investigation
A 50-year-old from Kitchener has died after an early morning collision in Woolwich Township.
-
Youth arrested in connection to December shooting in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say a Waterloo youth has been arrested in connection to a shooting last year.
-
Another person comes forward reporting a suspicious man using public transit: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says they’re receiving another report about a suspicious man using public transit and approaching females.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
-
Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
-
Freezing rain warning across the northeast, travel not recommended
Environment Canada upgraded its weather alerts to warnings in the northeast from Sault Ste. Marie to Mattawa and Parry Sound to Sudbury due to freezing rain saying travel is not recommended.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Here's when to expect 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
Ottawa’s downtown office vacancy rate reaches all-time high
Ottawa recorded its highest-ever downtown office vacancy rate in the first quarter of this year, a new report says.
-
'Freedom Convoy' victims deserve apology, compensation, people's commission recommends
Another report detailing the effects that the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' had on the residents of Ottawa has been released, making recommendations to various levels of government to prevent similar incidents and improve trust.
Windsor
-
What you need to know about crossing the Canada-US border this Easter: CBSA
The Canada Border Services Agency wants all travellers to know what to expect when crossing the border over the Easter long weekend.
-
Windsor woman claiming to be police officer identified in grandparent scam
Windsor police have identified a female suspect who was allegedly claiming to be a police officer in a grandparent scam.
-
Flood warning issued for Thames River in Chatham-Kent
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the Thames River in Chatham-Kent.
Barrie
-
Orillia hatches new backyard hen program to support food sustainability
The City of Orillia is hatching a permanent backyard hen program to support food sustainability and local food production following a successful trial basis.
-
Freezing rain warning forecast for central Ontario
Freezing rain warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for most of our region.
-
Rash of vehicle thefts from Orillia parking lot under investigation
Provincial police in Orillia are warning vehicle owners to be vigilant following a rash of thefts from a public parking lot.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. premier King promises 'positive politics' after opposition cut to five seats
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
-
Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
-
Moncton casino employee dies from injuries sustained during assault
The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of an employee at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, N.B.
Calgary
-
Alberta to announce new measures to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Calgary police arrest suspects in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police took two people into custody on Tuesday after a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station.
-
Medicine Hat men charged in drug trafficking investigation
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month that saw investigators seize cocaine, magic mushrooms, methamphetamine and oxycodone.
Winnipeg
-
Announcement coming on suspicious death investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service is set to make an announcement on Tuesday afternoon regarding a suspicious death.
-
Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurer to undergo review after costs, staff rise
The Manitoba government is ordering an external review of its automobile insurance Crown corporation, where costs and staffing levels have risen.
-
Crash on icy road leaves Winnipeg man dead
A Winnipeg man is dead after both he and another driver lost control on the ice-covered surface of a Manitoba highway on Monday
Vancouver
-
1 man dead after Surrey crash, speed is a factor: RCMP
Speed is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash in Surrey Monday night that disrupted traffic for hours, Mounties say.
-
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M. | Vancouver Island lottery winner comes forward to claim $55M prize
A Vancouver Island resident has stepped forward to claim the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot that was drawn more than a month ago.
-
Vancouver's March home sales down 42.5% from a year ago: B.C. board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales fell 42.5 per cent in March from a year ago and were 28.4 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.
Edmonton
-
'Brutal, not gentle densification': Windsor Park up in arms over council allowing more development
After hearing from concerned residents, city council approved Monday the rezoning of land in Windsor Park to accommodate a proposed six-storey apartment building with 172 units.
-
Alberta to announce new measures to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: former U.S. president Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.