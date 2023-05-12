Woman shot and killed in Toronto condo identified

A woman who was fatally shot at a Toronto condo building earlier this week has been identified.

Officers were called to the building at Manitoba Street and Legion Road North for an unknown trouble call at around 4:30 a.m. on May 10.

Viyaleta Lukoshka, 23, is pictured in this handout photo. (Toronto police)

Residents in the building reported hearing a loud bang. When security went to investigate, they found a woman who had been shot.

Paramedics arrived and tried to save her, but she died at the scene.

Police identified the victim Friday as 23-year-old Viyaleta Lukoshka.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting on the same day it occurred.

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in south Etobicoke on May 10.

Police said yesterday that 34-year-old Kadeem Robinson of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder.

There is no word so far as to the possible motive.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information about a homicide to reach out to police.