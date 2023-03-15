Woman sexually assaulted in east-end Toronto after man offers to help her: police

Police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault that happened in Toronto’s east end on Saturday.

On March 11, at around 8:45 p.m., Toronto police were called down to the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues, south of Victoria Park Station.

Officers say a woman was shopping in the area when the suspect approached her and offered to help.

After the woman agreed, police said, the suspect walked with her before allegedly sexually assaulting the victim.

The suspect drove off in a silver SUV before police arrived.

Police describe the suspect as being a 40 to 50-year-old man with a stocky build, brown hair, and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, beige pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.