Woman seriously injured after North York stabbing
The logo for Toronto Police Service is seen in this undated file image.
Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 2:41PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 30, 2019 3:13PM EDT
A woman believed to be in her 30s was seriously injured in a North York stabbing Monday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened in the area of Yonge Street and Pleasant Avenue around 2:10 p.m.
A male suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police.
It is not clear if the victim and suspect are known to one another, investigators said.
After police released a description of the suspect, an arrest was made.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.