

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A woman believed to be in her 30s was seriously injured in a North York stabbing Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Yonge Street and Pleasant Avenue around 2:10 p.m.

A male suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police.

It is not clear if the victim and suspect are known to one another, investigators said.

After police released a description of the suspect, an arrest was made.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.