Woman seriously injured after kitchen fire in downtown Toronto

A woman has been seriously injured after a fire broke out in a third-floor apartment unit in downtown Toronto.

Crews were called to the area of Shuter and Jarvis streets around 12:45 p.m.

According to Toronto Fire, a small kitchen fire had been extinguished prior to their arrival.

One person was outside the building when crews arrived.

Paramedics confirmed that a woman in her 40s was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Few details about the injuries have been released by officials.

Roads were briefly blocked for emergency personnel.