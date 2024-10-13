TORONTO
Woman seriously injured after being struck by driver in North York

A Toronto ambulance is seen in this file photo. A Toronto ambulance is seen in this file photo.
A female pedestrian was rushed to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York.

The collision happened in the Clanton Park neighbourhood, near Wilson Avenue and Billy Bishop Way, just west of Allen Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle in parking lot.

The driver remained on scene, they said.

They victim, identified by police as a woman in her 60s, was taken to the hospital via emergency run.

Paramedics said that she was taken to a local trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

