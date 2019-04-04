

Police have been called in to investigate after an “unauthorized person” allegedly stole items from a woman while she was visiting her 95-year-old mother-in-law at a North York hospital on Wednesday night.

Lina Veri said she was staying at Humber River Hospital, where her mother-in-law had been admitted after a fall over the weekend, when the alleged incident occurred.

She said they are usually light sleepers, but they did not wake up to someone rummaging through their belongings overnight.

At around 5 a.m., Veri said she awoke to find her coat and wallet missing from their hospital room.

“I mean, how low can you really, really be – to do this preying on people trying to get well,” she said. “Now everybody’s going to know my SIN number, health card, where I live.”

Security cameras captured images of a woman, who the hospital’s security department says they believe is involved in this incident. The security department has described her as being a Caucasian woman in her 20s, standing about five-foot-six and weighing between 100 and 150 pounds. She has brownish-red hair and was last seen wearing black frame prescription glasses.

According to a news release issued by Humber River Hospital on Thursday, the woman entered the hospital posing as a visitor at the time.

“Nobody was hurt, but some items were taken,” the statement reads. “As soon as hospital staff became aware of what had happened, security was called and shortly after that, the police were as well.”

Humber River Hospital CEO Barb Collins said that police have been notified about the incident.

“We are obviously cooperating fully and we hope this matter can be fully resolved as quickly as possible,” Collins said.

Toronto police confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Thursday that a report was filed on this matter but an investigator has yet to be assigned to the case.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Janice Golding