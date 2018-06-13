Woman’s ‘suspicious death’ at west-end apartment ruled a homicide, police say
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 11:02AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 13, 2018 6:57PM EDT
Toronto police have ruled the death of a 28-year-old woman found inside an apartment unit in the city’s west-end a homicide.
Officers were alerted to a death inside a building in the Richmond and Niagara streets area at around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
When they arrived, they discovered the body of a 28-year-old woman inside a unit.
Police originally said they were treating the death as suspicious until they receive the results of an autopsy.
On Wednesday evening, police issued a news release saying that after conducting a post-mortem examination, the pathologist has ruled the death a homicide.
Police did not release the cause of death or confirm the woman’s identity.
Homicide investigators are now investigating.