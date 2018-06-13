

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have ruled the death of a 28-year-old woman found inside an apartment unit in the city’s west-end a homicide.

Officers were alerted to a death inside a building in the Richmond and Niagara streets area at around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they discovered the body of a 28-year-old woman inside a unit.

Police originally said they were treating the death as suspicious until they receive the results of an autopsy.

On Wednesday evening, police issued a news release saying that after conducting a post-mortem examination, the pathologist has ruled the death a homicide.

Police did not release the cause of death or confirm the woman’s identity.

Homicide investigators are now investigating.