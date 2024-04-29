TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

    Emergency crews respond after a woman was struck by a vehicle at Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue Monday, April 29, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/ CP24) Emergency crews respond after a woman was struck by a vehicle at Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue Monday, April 29, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/ CP24)
    Share

    A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Bathurst Manor area in North York.

    It happened at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue at around 12:40 p.m.

    Toronto Paramedic Services said an elderly woman was rushed to a hospital trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police said the woman was transported to the hospital via emergency run.

    The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them

    Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.

    WATCH

    WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…

    The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News