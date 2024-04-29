Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Bathurst Manor area in North York.

It happened at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue at around 12:40 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said an elderly woman was rushed to a hospital trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital via emergency run.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.