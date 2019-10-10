

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A woman is in hospital after she was pulled into an industrial mixer in Scarborough Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near Weybright Court and Midland Avenue around 12:30 p.m., according to officials.

“We responded this afternoon to a woman in an industrial accident,” Toronto Fire Platoon Chief James Green told CTV News Toronto.

“We had to extricate her from the machine."

According to Green, the victim was sent to hospital with part of the machine still wrapped around her arm.

Firefighters are standing by at the hospital should any further extrication be needed, Green said.

The condition of the victim is not known.