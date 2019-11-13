

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 73-year-old woman pulled from a house fire in Etobicoke on Tuesday night has died in hospital, police confirm.

The fire broke out at a residence on Eighth Street, located near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, at around 6 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered a bungalow on the street filled with smoke.

The male occupant of the home managed to escape the fire on his own but his wife was still inside when crews arrived.

She was pulled from the home by Toronto firefighters and rushed to hospital without vital signs.

On Wednesday morning, police confirmed to CP24 that the woman died of her injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but fire investigators will be looking into the circumstances surrounding the fire.