Woman killed in Brampton collision
A woman is dead after two vehicles collided in Brampton Wednesday night.
Peel police said the crash happened just before 8:20 p.m. at McVean and Countryside drives.
When police and paramedics arrived, they located several people injured, including one person without vital signs.
Const. Mandeep Khatra said a woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. She later died of her injuries.
One of the drivers was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Khatra said the two victims were occupants of the same car. He added that a total of five people were in the two vehicles involved.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
"The investigation is ongoing. We're trying to determine exactly what transpired," Khatra said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What does the interest rate hike mean for Canadians looking for mortgage adjustments?
Canada’s latest mortgage rate hike should not impact Canadians’ ability or desire to refinance or renew their mortgages, experts argue.
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
Man arrested in New York subway attack tipped off police to his location
The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offence after the suspect called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
Getting a meningitis vaccine might provide some protection against gonorrhea, studies say
A trio of studies are suggesting that vaccines already in use to prevent meningitis could also provide some level of protection against untreatable gonorrhea, something that could be key considering rising rates of the disease in Canada.
Montreal
-
Quebec language reform could lead to 'medical errors, even deaths': health advocates
A group of doctors and professionals is asking that the health and social services network be excluded from Quebec’s plans to reform language laws with Bill 96.
-
Amazon taps Jamie Lee Curtis to produce new comedy series about Quebec maple syrup heist
Amazon Studios is teaming up with Hollywood actress and filmmaker Jamie Lee Curtis to produce a new comedy series based on the most Canadian heist ever.
-
Canadiens fall short against Blue Jackets, lose 5-1
The Montreal Canadiens failed to play as spiritedly as they have in their successes under Martin St. Louis and took a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena.
London
-
Former teacher to spend 22 months in jail after having sex with student at school
A former teacher with the Bluewater District School Board has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation after admitting to having sex with a female student “multiple times.”
-
Ontario moving forward with 'ultra-low' overnight electricity rate
The Ontario government says it's advancing plans to create an 'ultra-low' overnight electricity rate.
-
Accused testifies in his own defence in London, Ont. murder trial
As he took the stand to testify, Robert Ashley Williams, 39, said a heated argument started when the victim Dereck Szaflarski, 27, walked in front of his car four years ago on Richmond Street.
Kitchener
-
One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira
Emergency services responded to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma, north of Elmira, Wednesday afternoon.
-
New K-W Oktoberfest president outlines vision for 2022 festival
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is planning a big return this fall after a couple of years of modified and virtual festivities due to the pandemic.
-
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault YMCA going green to reduce carbon footprint, cut costs
A Sudbury-based green economy initiative -- reThink Green -- is expanding into Algoma.
-
Vaccine interest remains high in Sudbury district
Officials with Public Health Sudbury & Districts say interest remains high across the region for COVID-19 vaccines, including fourth booster doses.
-
Health inspection results in North Bay, Parry Sound, now available to the public
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has made it easier for the public to access local health inspection results through the new online portal called Check Then Go.
Ottawa
-
Masks mandatory in all Ottawa public schools effective immediately, OCDSB says
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is informing parents, students and staff of the new policy after the board passed a motion Tuesday evening to require all staff, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, volunteers and visitors to wear a mask in schools.
-
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
-
Staff shortages impacting eastern Ontario hospitals
On any given day in April at the Pembroke Regional Hospital, 60 to 80 staff are forced to stay home due to the new COVID-19 BA.2 variant.
Windsor
-
'I'm the victim. She's the thief': Dog-sitter refuses to return pooch to owner
A Windsorite has been forced to take his dog-sitter to court, to get his Newfoundland named Lemmy returned to him.
-
Emotional return home for Wheatley residents
Joe and Reija Gruber greeted their neighbor Becky Lam with a big hug Wednesday afternoon.
-
Windsor-Essex public school board trustees to discuss bringing mask mandate back for students
Trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board will discuss re-implementing a mask mandate for its students, following a decision from Ottawa school board trustees to do the same, according to GECDSB officials.
Barrie
-
Man wanted in connection with violent Barrie parking lot incident
Police are hoping to identify a man wanted in connection with a bizarre chain of events that started in a Barrie parking lot Tuesday night.
-
Innisfil man faces more sexual assault allegations as additional victims come forward: OPP
An Innisfil man accused of sexual assault and child pornography involving underage girls appeared before a judge virtually from jail.
-
War veteran receives special honour on eve of his 101st birthday
Second World War veteran George Markow had a day of celebrations Wednesday, being awarded the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship by the Lieutenant Governor just one day before his 101st birthday.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
New Brunswick school bus incident still under investigation
Many questions remain one day after a girl suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident involving a school bus.
Calgary
-
Heat, power could be shut off on Friday for Alberta households behind on utility bills
The weight of mounting utility bills could come down on Albertans after April 15 as energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power.
-
Alberta sees increase in COVID-19 transmission, leading indicators
The province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
'Accident waiting to happen': Concerns raised after tree crashes onto moving vehicles, kills one in Vancouver
A tree came toppling onto traffic during Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour commute, raising safety concerns about the trees along Marine Way in south Vancouver.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba storm remains unpredictable: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says the total amount of snow that has fallen in southern Manitoba is lower than previously forecasted, but notes the province isn’t out of the woods yet as a Colorado low makes its way north.
-
Portage man wanted in the homicides of his wife and 2 children last seen in Winnipeg
RCMP and Winnipeg police say a man wanted in connection with a fire and a triple homicide was recently spotted in several places in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police
Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.
Vancouver
-
'Accident waiting to happen': Concerns raised after tree crashes onto moving vehicles, kills one in Vancouver
A tree came toppling onto traffic during Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour commute, raising safety concerns about the trees along Marine Way in south Vancouver.
-
B.C. health authority's post about rapid test availability was 'gaslighting,' doctor says
A family doctor in Vancouver is among those calling out a B.C. health authority's claim that rapid tests were widely available as the Omicron wave hit the province, calling it "revisionist history" and "gaslighting."
-
B.C. developer offers Ukrainian families rent-free apartments in new building
For the second time in as many weeks, a Ukrainian family will be moving into a new purpose-built rental building in Metro Vancouver, where they’ve been invited to stay for free for the rest of the year.
Edmonton
-
Alberta sees increase in COVID-19 transmission, leading indicators
The province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
'Serious' crash closes part of Whitemud Drive: EPS
A two-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive near the Quesnell Bridge has police diverting traffic.
-
Sohi happy with $67M from Alberta, Ottawa for transit pandemic shortfall
The Alberta government will match federal funding for municipal transportation across the province to help cover revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.