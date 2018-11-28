

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 19-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was struck by a short school bus in Brampton Wednesday morning.

Peel Regional Police said the pedestrian was hit near Williams Parkway and Highway 410 shortly before 10 a.m.

She was unconscious when emergency crews arrived. Paramedics rushed her to a Toronto-area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police originally said the vehicle involved in the crash did not stop after the collision, but Wednesday evening investigators said they had located the driver and they were cooperating with police.

The vehicle involved in the crash has been described as a yellow short bus that was not carrying any passengers at the time.

Police are still appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision and are looking for surveillance video of the area.

“There are no stores or anything else that would be obvious to lend itself to surveillance footage. However, this road is fairly well travelled… So we are confident in saying that there are more than likely witnesses out there who have not yet had the opportunity to speak to investigators.”

The northbound Hwy. 410 ramp from Williams Parkway was shut down, as well as the southbound Hwy. 410 ramp to Williams Parkway, while police tended to the scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.