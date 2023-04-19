Woman killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle collision overnight in Toronto
A woman in her late 60s has died in a four-vehicle crash overnight in north Etobicoke.
The collision happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in Rexdale at the intersection of Finch Avenue West and Albion Road.
Toronto police said the victim, who is approximately 65 years old, died at the scene.
Two other adults were taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, they said.
Investigators told CP24 that they believe alcohol is a factor in this collision. Charges are pending against one person.
There are no outstanding suspects.
Motorists and transit users should note that the intersection of Finch Avenue West and Albion Road is currently closed in all directions.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police’s Traffic Services unit at 416-808-1900 or www.222tips.com.
