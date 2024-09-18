TORONTO
Toronto

Woman in life-threatening condition following crash on DVP

An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
Share

A woman is in life-threatening condition following a crash on the Don Valley Parkway that resulted in delays early Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the DVP near the Bayview/ Bloor off-ramp at around 5:20 a.m.

Toronto police said a 41-year-old woman was driving a white Dodge passenger van on the westbound lanes of the off-ramp when she crossed over into the opposite lanes and struck a guard rail.

She was subsequently transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 20, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 20 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah

Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.

Second judge denies bail to Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Lawyers for Sean "Diddy Combs asked a judge Wednesday to let him await his sex trafficking trial at his luxury home on an island near Miami Beach, rather than a grim federal jail in Brooklyn.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News