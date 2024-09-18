Woman in life-threatening condition following crash on DVP

A woman is in life-threatening condition following a crash on the Don Valley Parkway that resulted in delays early Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the DVP near the Bayview/ Bloor off-ramp at around 5:20 a.m.

Toronto police said a 41-year-old woman was driving a white Dodge passenger van on the westbound lanes of the off-ramp when she crossed over into the opposite lanes and struck a guard rail.

She was subsequently transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.