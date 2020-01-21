TORONTO -- A woman believed to be in her mid-20s was fatally struck by a tractor trailer in an industrial area of North York on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a collision in the area of Alness Street and Supertest Road at around 7 a.m.

“We’ve got a transport truck that was travelling eastbound and turning southbound onto Alness Street,” Det. Brett Moore said at the scene just before 10 a.m. “We’ve got a female in her mid-20s that was killed here as a result of the impact that occurred.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to notify next-of-kin before releasing her identity.

“We’re going to take as much time as we need to get that evidence collected from the scene,” Moore said.

Vehicle failed to remain, police say

According to investigators, the vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene following the crash.

Moore described the suspect vehicle, based on witness accounts, as “one of these day cabs they call it, so it’s a bit of a shorter tractor with a full-sized trailer.”

“There is varying information from witnesses about the colour and description of the truck,” he said. “We’ve got some good leads from videos right now and we’ve got officers up and down this area that are canvassing.”

“We’re not going to say too much just yet – we don’t want to be misleading.”

Roads remains blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted by officials.

Road closures in both directions - Alness Street from Dolomite Drive to Martin Ross Avenue. Supertest Road from Flint Road to Dufferin Street, @TPS32Div. Expect delays in the area. @TrafficServices #GO139578 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 21, 2020

Anyone with further information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.