TORONTO -- A woman is in custody after a one-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at an apartment complex in Toronto.

Authorities were called to a North York property, in the Jane Street and Weston Road area, just after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police said when they arrived they located the two children suffering from stab wounds inside an apartment unit.

Paramedics said the boy and girl were rushed to SickKids Hospital with serious injuries. Police say adding the children sustained life threatening injuries.

Toronto police said a woman is in custody in connection with the incident. Authorities would not confirm the relationship, if any, between the woman and children.

"We do have one person in custody that we believe is responsible for the stabbing," Const. Alex Li told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

STABBING:

Weston Rd & Finch Ave W

- call came in at 10:03 a.m.

- located 2 children suffering from stab wounds, ages 1 & 3

- @TorontoMedics o/s, advised injuries are life threatening

"Having young children myself, I couldn't imagine that type of trauma and injury," Li said.

"This is a very serious stabbing and we're taking this very seriously and we have deployed our available resources to look into the matter... You can expect an active crime scene."