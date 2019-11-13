A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday evening.

Police said the incident happened near Hurontario Street and The Queensway just before 6:30 p.m. as the woman was crossing the road.

Once emergency crews arrived, they located the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to a trauma centre.

The driver remained on scene, according to police.

As a result, two lanes northbound on Hurontario Street are closed.