TORONTO -- Toronto police say one person is dead and two others are in hospital after a stabbing at a massage parlour in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Crown Spa near Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue just before 12:40 p.m.

Police say that officers happened to be in the area on unrelated business and were able to respond “very quickly.”

Once on scene, the officers found a male and a female suffering from “laceration-type” injuries outside the spa. A third victim, believed to be a woman in her 20s, was found inside the premises and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say that the male victim, believed to be in his teens, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and is currently undergoing emergency surgery. The second female victim, believed to be in her early 30s, was also taken to hospital and is currently listed in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say that they believe all three individuals were injured inside the spa.

“We are not concerned for public safety at this time,” Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters at the scene. “We don’t have anybody in custody but we are not concerned for public safety at this point.”

Weapon recovered

Police are currently combing the scene for evidence and have so far located one weapon, Alldrit said.

A number of witnesses have also been identified and have been taken to a nearby police station to be interviewed.

Alldrit would not comment on the nature of the spa, which on its website advertised its services as including “erotic massage and exotic massage.”

He said that it also too early to say whether any of the victims were employees of the spa or “just happened to be visiting.”

“I don’t know anything about this business,” he said.

Alldrit said that it is “still fairly early in the investigation” and that officers are still “trying to determine the roles of all those who are involved.”

Homicide detectives are headed to the scene.