A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving plunged into a river and floated dangerously close to the brink of Niagara Falls.

New York State Parks Police confirmed they were called before 12 p.m. on Wednesday after the car became stuck in the rapids less than 100 metres from the American side of the falls.

Police said they determined from eye witnesses that one person was in the vehicle and an emergency operation was launched.

A diver was lowered from a hovering helicopter, climbed into the car and pulled out the body of its lone occupant, authorities said.

Police said the woman, aged in her late 60s and local to the area, was pronounced dead.

Police said they are not able to confirm at this time why the vehicle ended up in the river.

New York State Parks Police said the Canadian Coast Guard was also called in as part of the investigation.

Roads in the area were slippery as a light snow fell when the incident occurred.