Woman dead after being found face-down in North York pool
Chris Herhalt , CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 8:34PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 28, 2019 8:40PM EDT
An elderly woman is dead after she was found face-down in the pool of a North York home on Sunday evening.
Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says officers were called to a home in the Beechwood and Fenn avenues area, west of York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue, at about 6 p.m. for a report of a woman face-down in a pool.
Paramedics said they arrived to find the woman, aged in her 70s, without vital signs.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
She was not identified by authorities.