Woman critically injured in crash on Oakville highway

A woman was critically injured in a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville Sunday evening.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle collision occurred on the Niagara-bound lanes of the highway near Ford Drive.

Police said a vehicle left the highway and ended up on North Service Road, crashing through a fence.

A 21-year-old woman was ejected from the vehicle when it crashed, police said. She was transported to the hospital in life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed Niagara-bound lanes of the QEW at Ford Drive and the westbound lanes of Highway 403 at Upper Middle Road.