Woman critically injured after being hit by a car in Scarborough
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 7:14AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 18, 2020 9:20AM EDT
Police investigate after a woman is struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sept. 18, 2020.
TORONTO -- A woman has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough this morning.
It happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Brimley Road at around 6 a.m.
Toronto paramedics say a woman was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.
Her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.