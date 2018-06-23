

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A woman in her 50s is in critical condition after a fire broke out in the second floor of a house in the city’s western Chinatown on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a house on D’Arcy Street, between Spadina Avenue and Huron Street at 2:39 p.m. for a report of thick black smoke coming from a second floor window of the home.

Firefighters arrived and removed the victim through a second floor window. The fire reached two alarms at its height but was knocked down in a short period of time.

Paramedics initially said she was vital signs absent, but later found a pulse and rushed her to a local hospital.

Police closed D’Arcy Street between Huron Street and Spadina Avenue for a period of time.