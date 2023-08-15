Woman charged with first-degree murder after 67-year-old man found dead inside Toronto apartment

Toronto police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with the homicide of a man who was found dead in the city’s Weston neighbourhood last week.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, officers attended an apartment unit in the Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road area, just south of Lawrence Avenue West, and located a man deceased inside.

He was identified as 67-year-old Ahmed Hassan of Toronto.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

On Tuesday, police announced they had arrested a suspect, Sonya Ahenakew of Toronto. She is facing a first-degree murder charge.

It is unknown if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police said Ahenakew was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.