

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a 23-year-old woman facing a slew of charges in connection with a suspected impaired driving crash that left a man dead in Etobicoke earlier this week.

The collision took place in the area of Thirteenth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

At the time, a Honda CRV was heading eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard in the passing lane and an unoccupied school bus was parked in the curb lane.

Investigators said the Honda CRV struck the school bus from behind as it “drifted to the right.”

A 25-year-old male passenger of the Honda CRV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

Keran Baraj, of Mississauga, was arrested in connection with the deadly collision. She is facing seven charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Baraj was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Officers are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have witnessed the crash or have footage of the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-1900.