

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 36-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly driving a vehicle into the Courtice Community Centre last week and crashing into a swimming pool.

According to Durham Regional Police, a female driver crashed into the side of the community centre near Nash and Courtice roads around 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Video of the crash, which was released by investigators on Tuesday, shows a red vehicle jumping a curb and being driven on the sidewalk in front of the community centre, missing a pedestrian in the process.

The vehicle then appears to crash through the glass doors of the building at a high rate of speed and travel across the lobby.

Police said that when officers arrived on scene, they found a red vehicle in the children’s swimming pool.

The driver was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act, police said.

No one was injured.

The woman has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, damage to property endangering life and damage to property over $5,000.

She was held for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.