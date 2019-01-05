

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public about the proper use of the 911 system after operators in Norfolk County recently received a wasteful call from a woman who was concerned about the company her teenage daughter was keeping.

OPP say that the emergency call was made at around 6:55 p.m. on January 3.

They say that through an investigation it was determined that the woman’s 17-year-old daughter was planning to spend time with friends and refused to stay home. The teen’s mother did not like those friends and decided to call 911.

The call came just a few days after Hamilton police revealed that nearly one-third of all 911 calls they fielded in 2018 were for non-emergency matters, including calls for cold fast food, a sick cat and a noise coming from a lightbulb.

“The OPP is once again reminding everyone about the proper use of 911,” the OPP’s Norfolk County detachment said in a press release. “The use of 911 is for police, fire or medical emergencies when someone's health, safety or property is in jeopardy or a crime is in progress.”

Misuse of the 911 system can result in a mischief charge, though police have not laid charges in this case.