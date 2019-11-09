Woman and child fighting for life after North York house fire
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 4:34PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 9, 2019 6:24PM EST
Four people, including a woman and child in life-threatening condition, have been taken to hospital after a house fire in North York.
Emergency crews were called to the home on Pynford Crescent, in the Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road area, shortly after 3 p.m.
A woman and a child were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Another two other youths were taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.
Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.