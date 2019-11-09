Four people, including a woman and child in life-threatening condition, have been taken to hospital after a house fire in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Pynford Crescent, in the Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road area, shortly after 3 p.m.

A woman and a child were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Another two other youths were taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.