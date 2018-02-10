

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after a fire at a Burlington home on Saturday morning.

Police say that the fire started in the second story bedroom of a home on Driftwood Drive near Guelph Line and Dundas Street at around 10 a.m.

The victim, a 93-year-old woman, was rescued from the home by emergency crews and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Meanwhile, two other occupants of the home sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police say that two officers also went to hospital as precaution so they could be assessed for smoke inhalation.

Several adjoining homes were evacuated; however crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.