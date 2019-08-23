

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way have partially reopened after a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday night that killed one woman.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the QEW near Trafalgar Road in Oakville at around 11 p.m.

One person, identified as a 34-year-old Niagara Falls woman, was found dead in a vehicle pinned between a concrete barrier and a burnt-out tractor trailer as crews worked to clear the road, police say.



A burnt-out car loaded onto a truck by crews trying to clear the scene. (CTV News Toronto)



Police were called to the fiery crash around 11 p.m. on Thursday. (CTV News Toronto)

Numerous other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

Seven other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The two left lanes on the Toronto-bound QEW reopened around 8.45 a.m. Police did not say when the other lanes will reopen.